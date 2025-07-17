Tragic Fatality on Salimgarh Flyover: Speeding Truck Claims Life

A fatal road accident on Salimgarh Flyover claimed the life of Mahender Pal, a 47-year-old resident of Palwal, Haryana, early Tuesday morning. The tragedy unfolded around 2:00 AM on July 15, 2025, as Pal's vehicle encountered a flat tire while traveling from ISBT to ITO.

According to the victim's son, who witnessed the incident, Pal was struck by an unidentified speeding truck after stepping out of the car to check the tire. The family was returning home to Palwal, Haryana, when the accident occurred, leading to his immediate transport to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors pronounced him deceased.

The police have registered an FIR and are actively investigating the incident. This tragic event follows another accident on July 9, when a car driver, allegedly intoxicated, hit five people sleeping on a footpath in Vasant Vihar, underscoring the perilous issues of road safety.