Left Menu

Tragic Fatality on Salimgarh Flyover: Speeding Truck Claims Life

A 47-year-old man from Haryana was killed on Salimgarh Flyover when a truck hit him as he inspected a flat tire. The incident occurred in the early hours of July 15, 2025. An investigation is underway following the registration of an FIR by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:42 IST
Tragic Fatality on Salimgarh Flyover: Speeding Truck Claims Life
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal road accident on Salimgarh Flyover claimed the life of Mahender Pal, a 47-year-old resident of Palwal, Haryana, early Tuesday morning. The tragedy unfolded around 2:00 AM on July 15, 2025, as Pal's vehicle encountered a flat tire while traveling from ISBT to ITO.

According to the victim's son, who witnessed the incident, Pal was struck by an unidentified speeding truck after stepping out of the car to check the tire. The family was returning home to Palwal, Haryana, when the accident occurred, leading to his immediate transport to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors pronounced him deceased.

The police have registered an FIR and are actively investigating the incident. This tragic event follows another accident on July 9, when a car driver, allegedly intoxicated, hit five people sleeping on a footpath in Vasant Vihar, underscoring the perilous issues of road safety.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025