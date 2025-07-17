Left Menu

CPCB Allocates Over Rs 238 Crore for Air Pollution Control in NCR

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has allocated over Rs 238 crore to nine urban local bodies in the NCR to combat air pollution. The funds are intended for city-level air-quality improvement initiatives. Efforts include procurement of mechanical road-sweeping machines and scientific studies on air pollution's impacts.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has unveiled a significant allocation of over Rs 238 crore to nine urban local bodies in the National Capital Region (NCR), aimed at enhancing city-level air pollution control measures. This information emerged from a recent RTI reply.

Funds have been dispensed to bodies in Gurugram, Jind, Narnaul, Nuh, Palwal, Greater Noida, Hapur, Bharatpur, and Bhiwadi, channeled through the respective state pollution control boards, advising local actions against air pollution.

Amid preparations for the peak pollution season, activist Amit Gupta has called for improved utilization and transparency in deploying EPC and EC funds. Concurrently, the CPCB is considering proposals for scientific studies to better understand and mitigate the health impacts of air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

