Left Menu

China's Commerce Strategies Propel Trade Growth

China's trade sector is experiencing robust growth, with plans to boost both imports and exports. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao announced upcoming policies aimed at stimulating consumption, expecting retail sales to surpass 50 trillion yuan. This initiative forms part of China's broader economic strategy for the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-07-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 08:19 IST
China's Commerce Strategies Propel Trade Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is poised for substantial advancements in its trade sector, according to Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who outlined a strategic roadmap at a recent press conference. Central to these plans are the expansion of imports and exports, key components of China's ambitious five-year plan.

The minister highlighted forthcoming policy measures designed to invigorate consumer spending, with projections indicating that retail sales could exceed 50 trillion yuan this year. Such initiatives reflect the government's commitment to bolstering domestic economic activity while maintaining global trade momentum.

Wang also emphasized the resilience and strength of China's trade mechanisms, which are pivotal to its sustained growth and economic vitality on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025