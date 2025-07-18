China's Commerce Strategies Propel Trade Growth
China's trade sector is experiencing robust growth, with plans to boost both imports and exports. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao announced upcoming policies aimed at stimulating consumption, expecting retail sales to surpass 50 trillion yuan. This initiative forms part of China's broader economic strategy for the next five years.
China is poised for substantial advancements in its trade sector, according to Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, who outlined a strategic roadmap at a recent press conference. Central to these plans are the expansion of imports and exports, key components of China's ambitious five-year plan.
The minister highlighted forthcoming policy measures designed to invigorate consumer spending, with projections indicating that retail sales could exceed 50 trillion yuan this year. Such initiatives reflect the government's commitment to bolstering domestic economic activity while maintaining global trade momentum.
Wang also emphasized the resilience and strength of China's trade mechanisms, which are pivotal to its sustained growth and economic vitality on the world stage.
