Axis Max Life Launches Rural Campaign in Uttar Pradesh to Boost Insurance Awareness
Axis Max Life Insurance Limited has initiated the 'Bharosa Talks - India Protection Quotient 7.0 - Rural Edition' campaign in Uttar Pradesh to enhance life insurance awareness in 50 villages. This effort includes culturally rooted interventions and collaboration with local influencers to overcome barriers of trust and access.
Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly Max Life Insurance Company Limited, unveiled its 'Bharosa Talks - India Protection Quotient 7.0 - Rural Edition' campaign aimed at raising life insurance awareness in rural Uttar Pradesh. Launched in Lucknow, the initiative will cover 50 villages in Unnao and Baghpat districts, aligning with the IRDAI's State Insurance Plan.
Flagging off the campaign was Shri Sameer Verma (IAS), Special Secretary, Department of Finance, Government of Uttar Pradesh, alongside key stakeholders from Axis Max Life. The company's grassroots efforts involve nukkad nataks, storytelling, and community engagements designed to resonate with the local populace and include influential community voices.
The campaign features morning and evening sessions focusing on educating rural communities about insurance and its significance across different life stages. This effort underscores Axis Max Life's commitment to the IRDAI vision of providing 'Insurance for All by 2047', by creating trust and increasing accessibility in underserved areas.
