Political Tensions Flare: Scuffle Erupts Outside Maharashtra Assembly

Tensions soared outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly following a clash between supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP-SCP's Jitendra Awhad. Following the incident, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar demanded a detailed report, leading to a police inquiry and FIR registration in the Marine Drive Police Station.

Mumbai Police, on Friday, confirmed that two individuals involved in the altercation have been detained and placed in police custody until Monday. The scuffle has escalated into a political confrontation, with charges filed against Jitendra Awhad for allegedly impeding police operations during the fracas.

MLA Rohit Pawar voiced concerns over the potential erosion of public trust, condemning the clashes as detrimental to Maharashtra's socio-political harmony. He further alleged premeditated attack plans against Awhad, highlighting threats received via WhatsApp. Awhad accused adversaries of abuse and threats, spotlighting security concerns within the legislative complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)