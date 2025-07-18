Delhi High Court Upholds Re-Arrest of Accused in MCOCA Case Linked to Businessman's Murder

Delhi's Patiala House court, on Friday, reserved its order regarding the police custody of Anwar Khan alias Chacha, Hasim Baba alias Asim, Sameer alias Baba, and Zoya Khan in connection with a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case. This decision follows a request by the Delhi police for a 10-day remand.

The proceedings, led by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh, were adjourned pending a ruling on July 21, after both Delhi Police and defense counsel made their submissions. This decision awaits the outcome of a Supreme Court special leave petition challenging the re-arrest of the accused.

In the courtroom, Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh detailed the involvement of the accused in a MCOCA-related case tied to the murder of businessman Sunil Jain, asserting the crime was linked to an organized criminal syndicate. The court is considering if procedural lapses may have unfairly influenced prior judicial decisions.

