Tragedy Strikes GIET University: Student Found Dead in Hostel
A student at GIET University in Gunupur, Odisha, was found dead in his hostel, leading to an investigation. The police registered an Unnatural Death case and are examining evidence, including call records. The student's parents arrived from Balasore for the investigation, which includes forensic analysis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A student from GIET University in Gunupur, Odisha, was discovered dead in his hostel room, prompting a police investigation, officials reported on Friday.
In response to this tragic event, the authorities at Gunupur Police Station have registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case. The student's parents arrived from Balasore upon receiving the distressing news.
The Rayagada Superintendent of Police, Swathy S Kumar, confirmed that forensic experts are scrutinizing the scene, collecting vital evidence, and reviewing call detail records to determine the circumstances of the student's death.
- READ MORE ON:
- GIET University
- student death
- Odisha
- Rayagada
- district
- investigation
- police
- forensic
- evidence
- suicide
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police nabs 2 sharpshooters for Bawana murder
Delhi Police cracks staged robbery case within 10 Hours, 2 arrested
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mandi district
Kolkata college gang rape: Police reconstruct crime scene with arrested men
Srinagar: Senior police officials distribute water among Shia mourners participating in Muharram procession