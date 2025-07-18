Tragedy Strikes GIET University: Student Found Dead in Hostel

A student from GIET University in Gunupur, Odisha, was discovered dead in his hostel room, prompting a police investigation, officials reported on Friday.

In response to this tragic event, the authorities at Gunupur Police Station have registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case. The student's parents arrived from Balasore upon receiving the distressing news.

The Rayagada Superintendent of Police, Swathy S Kumar, confirmed that forensic experts are scrutinizing the scene, collecting vital evidence, and reviewing call detail records to determine the circumstances of the student's death.