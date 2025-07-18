Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes GIET University: Student Found Dead in Hostel

A student at GIET University in Gunupur, Odisha, was found dead in his hostel, leading to an investigation. The police registered an Unnatural Death case and are examining evidence, including call records. The student's parents arrived from Balasore for the investigation, which includes forensic analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes GIET University: Student Found Dead in Hostel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A student from GIET University in Gunupur, Odisha, was discovered dead in his hostel room, prompting a police investigation, officials reported on Friday.

In response to this tragic event, the authorities at Gunupur Police Station have registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case. The student's parents arrived from Balasore upon receiving the distressing news.

The Rayagada Superintendent of Police, Swathy S Kumar, confirmed that forensic experts are scrutinizing the scene, collecting vital evidence, and reviewing call detail records to determine the circumstances of the student's death.

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025