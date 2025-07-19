Ganga and Yamuna Overflow: Authorities on High Alert as Historic Sites Submerge
Massive water level rise in the Ganga and Yamuna causes waterlogging at historic sites in the Sangam region. Authorities assure preparedness with flood control measures, while rescue teams are vigilant. Surveys for compensation are underway following recent storms in Uttar Pradesh.
The relentless rise in water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers has led to severe waterlogging, engulfing low-lying areas around the Sangam region. Numerous roads, Ghats, and the historic Hanuman Temple have succumbed to the waters, resulting in major inconveniences for visiting devotees.
Local authorities have pledged to manage the situation, reiterating that flood preparedness measures are in place. Flood control centres are operational, and food packets are sufficiently stocked for emergencies, according to district officials. The Water Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) remain on high alert, ready to respond if the situation worsens.
Despite no residential areas being impacted yet, outposts will be activated immediately should the waters encroach. Prompt actions by rescue teams have averted major incidents, with public works departments ordered to repair damaged infrastructure swiftly. Surveys for life, livestock, and property damage are being prioritized to ensure timely compensation, especially in the wake of recent severe weather events, as underscored by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
