Union Minister Paswan Criticizes Police Official's Remarks on Farmer-Linked Crimes

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has openly criticized the recent comments made by Additional Director General of Police Kundan Krishan, regarding the rise in crimes allegedly committed by the farming community. Paswan labeled the remarks as 'pointless,' underscoring the imprudence of blaming the very individuals who contribute to the nation's food supply.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan argued that instead of pointing fingers at farmers, the administration should shoulder responsibility for rising crime rates. He emphasized that attributing crime solely to farmers is a simplistic and evasive approach, advocating for greater accountability from the state government in addressing the issue. Paswan highlighted recent criminal activities, including a murder at Paras Hospital, as evidence necessitating prompt government intervention.

The Union Minister also commented on the recent arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of Chhattisgarh's former Chief Minister, in connection with a multi-crore liquor scam. Paswan urged thorough and transparent investigations, asserting that if no wrongdoing occurred, those involved have nothing to fear. He stressed the importance of accountability and transparency in maintaining public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)