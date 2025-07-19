Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Defends Vadra Amid ED Probe: BJP Questions Transparency

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan questions Rahul Gandhi's defense of his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, amid an Enforcement Directorate probe. Gandhi alleges political harassment by the government. The controversy arises after ED's attachment of properties linked to Vadra, leading to a wider debate on accountability and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 13:05 IST
In a sharp rebuke, Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson, CR Kesavan, criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for supporting his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, amid an ongoing enforcement probe. Kesavan questioned whether Gandhi expects the government to grant Vadra immunity from legal scrutiny, urging the Congress leader to embrace the opportunity to validate Vadra's integrity if there's nothing to conceal.

Kesavan emphasized the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring an environment where everyone is treated equally before the law without tolerating corruption. He urged Rahul Gandhi to acknowledge this aspect of 'Modi's new India,' highlighting zero tolerance toward corrupt practices.

Rahul Gandhi's defense followed the Enforcement Directorate's attachment of 43 properties, estimating Rs 37.64 crore, linked to Vadra. Describing the move as a 'witch hunt,' Gandhi expressed his unwavering support for Vadra and his family amidst what he perceives as politically driven harassment. He insists that despite these challenges, the truth will eventually emerge victorious.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate marked a significant step by attaching immovable properties tied to Vadra while filing a prosecution complaint against him and ten others. Sources revealed these developments are rooted in alleged fraudulent land dealings in Gurugram, a case under scrutiny since its inception with an FIR by local police in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

