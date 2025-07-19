Rahul Gandhi Defends Vadra Amid ED Probe: BJP Questions Transparency

In a sharp rebuke, Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson, CR Kesavan, criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for supporting his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, amid an ongoing enforcement probe. Kesavan questioned whether Gandhi expects the government to grant Vadra immunity from legal scrutiny, urging the Congress leader to embrace the opportunity to validate Vadra's integrity if there's nothing to conceal.

Kesavan emphasized the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring an environment where everyone is treated equally before the law without tolerating corruption. He urged Rahul Gandhi to acknowledge this aspect of 'Modi's new India,' highlighting zero tolerance toward corrupt practices.

Rahul Gandhi's defense followed the Enforcement Directorate's attachment of 43 properties, estimating Rs 37.64 crore, linked to Vadra. Describing the move as a 'witch hunt,' Gandhi expressed his unwavering support for Vadra and his family amidst what he perceives as politically driven harassment. He insists that despite these challenges, the truth will eventually emerge victorious.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate marked a significant step by attaching immovable properties tied to Vadra while filing a prosecution complaint against him and ten others. Sources revealed these developments are rooted in alleged fraudulent land dealings in Gurugram, a case under scrutiny since its inception with an FIR by local police in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)