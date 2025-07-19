Left Menu

Delhi Police's Late-Night Nab: Irani Gang Members Caught in the Act

In a dramatic late-night operation, Delhi Police arrested two Irani gang members following an exchange of gunfire. The duo, planning robberies in Delhi, were stopped near Indraprastha Park. Recovered items included pistols and a stolen motorcycle. Further investigations aim to dismantle the gang entirely.

In a dramatic late-night operation, Delhi Police, in conjunction with a Special Task Force from South-East Delhi, successfully apprehended two notorious members of the Irani gang on the intervening night of July 18 and 19. Murtaza Ali, also known as Damar, and Siraj Ali, residents of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, were arrested following a brief exchange of fire near Indraprastha Park. Both suspects were apprehended after law enforcement received intelligence about their movements. They were found with a stolen Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, two sophisticated .32 bore pistols, and six live cartridges.

According to Adl DCP South East, Aishwarya Sharma, the operation commenced based on crucial intelligence received by Constable Rajender from Hazrat Nizamuddin Police. A trap was set near the Meerut Expressway T-point. The suspects, when confronted by police, opened fire, with one bullet striking the bulletproof vest worn by Constable Rajender.

The police retaliated, injuring both suspects in their left legs, leading to their transfer to Safdarjung Trauma Centre. In total, seven rounds were exchanged during the encounter. A case has been registered at PS Sunlight Colony. Both suspects revealed their intent to commit robberies in Delhi and NCR, with further investigations underway to apprehend the gang's remaining members.

