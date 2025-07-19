Assam Rifles' Healthcare Initiative Makes Impact in Northeast India

The Assam Rifles organized a comprehensive medical camp at Eklavya Model Residential School in Tamenglong, reaching 170 students, with a significant number of girls benefiting from the initiative. A team of Medical Officers conducted general medical screenings, addressing common ailments and providing necessary medications with follow-up care guidance.

A special focus was given to menstrual hygiene and sanitization, aiming to dismantle stigmas associated with menstrual health. An interactive lecture encouraged students to maintain personal hygiene and seek medical advice when necessary. The school administration and local community praised the efforts, which align with the Assam Rifles' commitment to regional development beyond security.

In a parallel initiative, Assam Rifles held a medical camp and CPR awareness session in Nagaland's Old Thewati village, Meluri District. The initiative benefited 90 villagers, providing medical consultations and medications, along with critical CPR and First Aid skills training, enhancing the community's emergency response readiness.

Separately, Manipur Police arrested Leichombam Ajitkumar Singh, a member of the PREPAK group, involved in extorting government employees and local businesses. Authorities seized a vehicle and a mobile phone, marking a successful crackdown on regional criminal activities.