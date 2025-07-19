Left Menu

Tharoor Calls for Political Unity Amid National Security Concerns

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasizes the need for political parties to prioritize national security above competition. He advocates for cooperation across party lines to ensure a safer India. Tharoor stresses that while parties may have different ideologies, the collective goal should remain a secure and prosperous nation.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo: @ShashiTharoor/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, speaking in Kochi, highlighted the importance of prioritizing national security above political rivalry. Addressing concerns about his alignment with Congress leadership, Tharoor urged collaboration among parties in the face of national threats.

Tharoor asserted that his allegiance to his party is based on shared convictions but emphasized that India's security supersedes party loyalty. This perspective, he noted, often leads to perceptions of disloyalty within party dynamics.

He called on political factions to unite during crises, quoting former PM Nehru to reinforce India-first ideology: 'Who lives if India dies?' The rhetoric underscores his plea for political consensus to protect the nation's integrity and well-being.

