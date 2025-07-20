Left Menu

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

As Parliament's monsoon session approaches, BJD MP Sasmit Patra vows to address the escalating law and order situation in Odisha, citing an alarming rise in crimes against women. Patra highlights recent incidents including a student's tragic self-immolation and a stampede during Puri Rath Yatra as emblematic of governmental breakdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:25 IST
BJD MP Sasmit Patra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In anticipation of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra announced his intent to spotlight the worsening law and order situation in Odisha. Addressing the media, Patra accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fostering 'utter lawlessness and anarchy' under its governance in the state.

Patra's remarks come amidst a disturbing rise in violent crimes, particularly against women and children. He highlighted several shocking incidents, including a young student's self-immolation in Balasore, claiming that her repeated pleas to officials for help went unheeded, ultimately leading to her tragic death.

Citing further alarming incidents such as a 15-year-old girl's assault in Puri and an attack on a Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation officer, Patra criticized the current administration's inability to maintain order. The BJD leader also mentioned plans to address the Puri Rath Yatra stampede during the parliamentary session slated from July 21 to August 21.

