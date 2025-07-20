Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division Funds War Hero's Education

In an inspiring display of support and empowerment, the Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division has pledged to sponsor the education of Young Warrior Svarn Singh. Recognized for his exceptional courage during Operation Sindoor, the Army ensures financial constraints will not impede his educational aspirations, according to a press statement.

Celebrated at a special ceremony in Ferozepur Cantonment, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C Western Command, personally commended Svarn. He underscored the Army's enduring relationship with Punjab's populace and its commitment to future generations, demonstrating an ethos that goes beyond mere border security.

Svarn's journey serves as a reminder of unsung heroes across India deserving recognition. The Golden Arrow Division aims to address all educational needs from admission to academic support, providing Svarn with unprecedented opportunities to excel and achieve his educational goals.

Lt Gen Katiyar highlighted the Army's unwavering support for Svarn at every step, emphasizing this initiative as a beacon for nurturing future talents. It not only showcases the Army's dedication to the welfare of citizens but also sets a precedent of compassion and support for others to follow.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India's robust response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26. The military's move targeted Pakistani terror infrastructure in a decisive blow, resulting in over 100 terrorist casualties linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.