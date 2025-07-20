Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual and Administrative Visit to Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited the Dudheshwarnath Mahadev Temple, performing rituals and inaugurating the Shravan Kanwar Mela. He assessed arrangements for Kanwariyas, ensuring smooth conduct. Post-visit, he showered flower petals on pilgrims from a helicopter, emphasizing cultural and spiritual significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a noteworthy visit to the Dudheshwarnath Mahadev Temple in Ghaziabad on Sunday. The Chief Minister performed the Rudrabhishek ritual and officially inaugurated the Shravan Kanwar Mela, underscoring the dual nature of his visit as both a spiritual observance and an administrative evaluation of the ongoing festival.

Upon his arrival, Yogi Adityanath received a warm welcome from students of the Dudheshwarnath Veda Pathshala, who performed traditional Sanatani rituals. A large congregation of devotees gathered, eager to witness his presence. During his address, CM Yogi underscored the temple's dual role as both a faith center and a cultural emblem, highlighting the religious and cultural advancements under Mahant Narayan Giri Ji Maharaj's leadership.

Chief Minister Yogi spent about 30 minutes on the temple premises, assessing the Kanwar Mela preparations. He received detailed updates from District Magistrate Deepak Meena regarding arrangements for Kanwariyas. Yogi expressed satisfaction with the special facilities and praised the coordinated efforts of the administration and temple committee. He also inquired about the Dudheshwarnath Corridor project, part of the temple's ongoing tourism development. Afterward, CM Yogi proceeded to Ghaziabad Police Lines to board a helicopter and shower flower petals on Kanwariyas, particularly at routes near Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, accompanied by dignitaries including Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

