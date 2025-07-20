Himachal Pradesh Grapples With Monsoon Mayhem: Roads Blocked, Power and Water Supply Disrupted

Following relentless monsoon rains, Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure is severely impacted, leaving 142 roads blocked and disrupting 40 water supply schemes. The most affected districts, Mandi and Kullu, report significant disruptions due to landslides and flash floods, according to a State Emergency Operation Centre report dated July 20.

The power supply has been significantly affected with 26 distribution transformers out of service, mainly due to excessive rainfall in areas like Gohar and Bhabanagar. Meanwhile, sediment buildup and flooding have compromised water supply schemes in Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur. Although some temporary repairs have been initiated, complete restoration remains ongoing.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) monitors the situation closely, working tirelessly with district administrations to manage restoration and relief efforts. Kullu and Mandi have reported the most widespread disruptions. In Una, the ongoing closure of Badsala Bridge due to structural damage has forced traffic diversions since July 3.