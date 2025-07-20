Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Grapples With Monsoon Mayhem: Roads Blocked, Power and Water Supply Disrupted

Himachal Pradesh is battling severe infrastructure challenges after heavy monsoon rains caused 142 road blockages and disrupted 40 water supply schemes. With 26 power transformers down, Mandi and Kullu districts face the harshest impacts. State Disaster Management Authority continues its round-the-clock efforts to coordinate relief operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:12 IST
Himachal Pradesh Grapples With Monsoon Mayhem: Roads Blocked, Power and Water Supply Disrupted
Cloudburst aftermath at Thunag of Seraj valley, in Mandi on Wednesday. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following relentless monsoon rains, Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure is severely impacted, leaving 142 roads blocked and disrupting 40 water supply schemes. The most affected districts, Mandi and Kullu, report significant disruptions due to landslides and flash floods, according to a State Emergency Operation Centre report dated July 20.

The power supply has been significantly affected with 26 distribution transformers out of service, mainly due to excessive rainfall in areas like Gohar and Bhabanagar. Meanwhile, sediment buildup and flooding have compromised water supply schemes in Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur. Although some temporary repairs have been initiated, complete restoration remains ongoing.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) monitors the situation closely, working tirelessly with district administrations to manage restoration and relief efforts. Kullu and Mandi have reported the most widespread disruptions. In Una, the ongoing closure of Badsala Bridge due to structural damage has forced traffic diversions since July 3.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025