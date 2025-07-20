Anbumani Ramadoss Slams DMK's Delay on Vanniyar Quota Implementation

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday sharply criticized the Tamil Nadu government for delaying the implementation of a 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community. Despite a Supreme Court ruling over 1,200 days ago, Ramadoss argued, the Vanniyar quota remains unenforced.

Addressing a protest in Villupuram, he demanded immediate action from the DMK-led administration. He urged Vanniyar legislators across parties to pressurize Chief Minister MK Stalin. Ramadoss highlighted that under the policy, 3,800 Vanniyar students could have already secured MBBS seats, 800 could have entered postgraduate medical programs, 6,000 could have enrolled in engineering colleges, and 80,000 could have benefitted through admissions to arts and science colleges.

He accused the DMK of reneging on its Vikravandi by-election promise in 2019 to deliver internal reservation for Vanniyars, claiming that the Chief Minister's assurances have not been fulfilled. Ramadoss warned of intensified protests, including a jail bharo campaign if the issue remains unaddressed. He urged Vanniyars not to vote for the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections, marking the protest as the beginning of ongoing agitations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)