Pipeline Pause: Turkey-Iraq Agreement Update
Turkey's 1975 pipeline agreement with Iraq is set to expire in July 2026. The halt follows a ruling after Turkey previously suspended oil flows due to a payment dispute. Turkey and Iraq continue talks to resume operations despite past legal challenges.
- Country:
- Turkey
The 1975 pipeline agreement between Turkey and Iraq is nearing expiration, as reported in the country's Official Gazette. The contract will cease by July 2026, pausing a long-standing oil transport arrangement.
This decision comes amidst ongoing efforts by both nations to reactivate oil flows through a key pipeline to Turkey's Ceyhan port, halted in March 2023. The stoppage followed a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) which mandated Turkey to compensate Iraq $1.5 billion over unauthorized export claims.
Despite Turkey's readiness to resume operations, negotiations hit a roadblock in March regarding payment and contractual issues. The agreement's expiration underscores these ongoing diplomatic challenges.
