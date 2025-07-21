Left Menu

Reviving the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline: A Strategic Oil Route Reimagined

Turkey and Iraq aim to negotiate a new agreement to reactivate a key oil pipeline, halted due to disputes over unauthorized exports. Turkey, appealing a $1.5 billion damages ruling, seeks to revitalize the pipeline, highlighting its strategic importance for regional cooperation and developmental projects. Iraq has yet to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:26 IST
Reviving the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline: A Strategic Oil Route Reimagined
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Turkey has expressed its intention to renegotiate an agreement with Iraq, aiming to restore operations on a crucial oil pipeline closed due to a dispute over unauthorized exports. This was disclosed by a senior Turkish official to Reuters on Monday.

The original Turkey-Iraq Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement, which dates back to the 1970s, alongside all related protocols, is set to be halted from July 27, 2026, as announced in Turkey's Official Gazette this week.

The pipeline, which runs to Turkey's Ceyhan port, has been inactive since March 2023 following an order by the International Chamber of Commerce for Turkey to pay Iraq $1.5 billion in damages. Turkey is contesting this ruling and is eager to resume operations, viewing the pipeline as highly strategic for the region.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025