Left Menu

Escalating Black Sea Conflict: Drone Strikes and Frail Peace Talks

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia intensify as both nations engage in air attacks along the Black Sea, shortly after unsuccessful peace talks in Istanbul. Attacks from Russian forces notably hit Odesa, while Ukraine targets energy and military sites in retaliation, worsening the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:20 IST
Escalating Black Sea Conflict: Drone Strikes and Frail Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine and Russia have ramped up hostilities along the Black Sea coasts with air attacks early Thursday, mere hours after direct negotiations between them failed to bear fruit. The conflict, now in its third year, shows no sign of abating.

Russian forces launched another mass drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa, injuring four and triggering multiple fires in the historic UNESCO world heritage site. Among the severely affected areas was Pryvoz market, described by regional authorities as the 'living heart' of Odesa.

In retaliation, Ukrainian strikes targeted energy and military installations within Russia, a response to recent costly attacks by Russian forces on Ukrainian towns and energy sectors. Negotiations in Istanbul attempted to address prisoner swaps and ceasefire terms, but little progress was made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025