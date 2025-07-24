Escalating Black Sea Conflict: Drone Strikes and Frail Peace Talks

Ukraine and Russia have ramped up hostilities along the Black Sea coasts with air attacks early Thursday, mere hours after direct negotiations between them failed to bear fruit. The conflict, now in its third year, shows no sign of abating.

Russian forces launched another mass drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa, injuring four and triggering multiple fires in the historic UNESCO world heritage site. Among the severely affected areas was Pryvoz market, described by regional authorities as the 'living heart' of Odesa.

In retaliation, Ukrainian strikes targeted energy and military installations within Russia, a response to recent costly attacks by Russian forces on Ukrainian towns and energy sectors. Negotiations in Istanbul attempted to address prisoner swaps and ceasefire terms, but little progress was made.

(With inputs from agencies.)