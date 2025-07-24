BB Energy Sues South Sudan Over Unfulfilled Oil Deal Amid Economic Struggles

BB Energy has initiated legal action against South Sudan, filing a lawsuit in London over the nation's failure to deliver oil as part of a pre-payment agreement, according to court documents and company representatives.

South Sudan, marked by years of civil strife and economic instability, faces mounting debt and political challenges. Recent actions included placing their petroleum minister under house arrest as financial difficulties deepen. BB Energy's lawsuit, filed last month, seeks to secure its contractual rights amidst these uncertainties. The company's spokesperson emphasized a desire for an amicable resolution despite the formal proceedings.

Simultaneously, oil trader Vitol resolved a similar dispute with South Sudan following a canceled oil shipment. The cumulative debt of South Sudan was estimated at $3.7 billion in 2023, with significant amounts owed to oil firms. The nation's oil production saw a sharp decline but has recently started to recover as pipeline operations resumed.

