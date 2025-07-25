Left Menu

Setu Strengthens Leadership Amid Pine Labs' IPO Preparations

Setu, a fintech platform by Pine Labs, has enhanced its leadership team with notable hires. Key appointments include Anand Raisinghani as CEO, Prashanth Nimmagada as CTO, and Ramkumar Thirumurthi as CRO. Simultaneously, Pine Labs is gearing up for its IPO, planning to raise substantial funds through fresh equity and share sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:50 IST
Setu Strengthens Leadership Amid Pine Labs' IPO Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Setu, the financial services platform owned by fintech giant Pine Labs, has reinforced its leadership ranks with an impressive array of senior appointments. These strategic hires come as the firm steps up efforts to expand its API-led financial infrastructure.

Leading the charge is Anand Raisinghani, who came on board as CEO in April, bringing with him extensive leadership experience from his tenure at SAP India. Joining him is Prashanth Nimmagada as the new Chief Technology Officer, previously the vice president of engineering at Razorpay and with a rich background in tech behemoths like LinkedIn and Microsoft.

Further enhancements to the team include Nikhil Ratanpal, taking on the role of director of product development, and Santosh Subramanian as Head of Finance. The leadership bolstering takes place against the backdrop of Pine Labs' upcoming IPO, aiming to raise significant capital through equity and share sales, as per the draft red herring prospectus submitted to Sebi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025