Left Menu

Mahadayi River Dispute Intensifies: Karnataka vs. Goa

The ongoing Mahadayi river dispute between Karnataka and Goa has escalated with strong statements from both states' ministers. Karnataka vows to complete the project, while Goa challenges this in court. Political accusations also fly as leaders blame each other's actions related to the controversial river diversion plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:51 IST
Mahadayi River Dispute Intensifies: Karnataka vs. Goa
Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The decades-long Mahadayi river dispute between Karnataka and Goa has erupted once again, with fiery exchanges between the leaders of both states. Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre asserted on Friday that the state's project to divert water will go ahead regardless of opposition. He demanded the Union government treat all states equitably, condemning any alleged bias.

Accusations flew again when Khandre criticized the BJP for allegedly using central agencies to target political opponents, calling for an apology to the Congress following accusations against Siddaramaiah and his family.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant fired back at Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, dismissing his comments about Sawant's mental state as reflective of 'Congress culture.' The river project, crucial for Karnataka's water supply needs, has led to looming litigation, as Goa prepares for a Supreme Court battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025