Mahadayi River Dispute Intensifies: Karnataka vs. Goa

The decades-long Mahadayi river dispute between Karnataka and Goa has erupted once again, with fiery exchanges between the leaders of both states. Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre asserted on Friday that the state's project to divert water will go ahead regardless of opposition. He demanded the Union government treat all states equitably, condemning any alleged bias.

Accusations flew again when Khandre criticized the BJP for allegedly using central agencies to target political opponents, calling for an apology to the Congress following accusations against Siddaramaiah and his family.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant fired back at Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, dismissing his comments about Sawant's mental state as reflective of 'Congress culture.' The river project, crucial for Karnataka's water supply needs, has led to looming litigation, as Goa prepares for a Supreme Court battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)