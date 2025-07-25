Electoral Controversy in Bihar: Opposition Claims Political Bias in Voter Revision

In the midst of a heated political climate in Bihar, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has sparked intense controversy. Lawmakers from opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress and Congress, are up in arms, alleging that the Election Commission of India is acting in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has sensationally claimed that the Commission is functioning as an extension of the BJP, pointing to a rapid increase in untraceable voters as evidence.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from these critical discussions, as he continues to embark on foreign visits. According to Gogoi, the timing of the Prime Minister's trips while Parliament is in session shows a disregard for ongoing domestic electoral concerns. He pointed out opposition fears regarding the impartiality of the Election Commission, comparing it to the 2023 delimitation of Assam constituencies, which allegedly favored the ruling party.

Adding to the mounting tensions, the INDIA bloc has rallied together, raising alarms over potential deletions of a significant segment of voters. In response, key Congress figures, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, have been vocal in their dissent, taking part in protests on the Parliament grounds. The opposition has formally moved to discuss the contentious voter list revision during the Monsoon Session, emphasizing the urgency to address this divisive issue.