Odisha: Judicial custody of professor accused of sexually harassing college student extended
A court in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday extended the judicial custody of the professor, accused of sexually harassing a student who died by setting herself on fire on the college campus, by 14 days.
The judicial custody of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College's Assistant Professor Samira Kumar Sahoo, arrested on charges of sexual harassment and abetment of suicide, was ending on Friday.
He was arrested on July 12, hours after the 20-year-old female student set herself on fire, allegedly following inaction over her complaint against Sahoo.
She died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on July 14.
Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Kishore Kumar Nath extended the judicial custody of the professor as he did not apply for bail.
