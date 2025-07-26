Left Menu

Assam Strengthens Education Ties Amid Linguistic Debates

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in discussions to boost Assam's education sector aligning with NEP 2020. The meeting looked to establish Assam as a research hub. Meanwhile, language debates intensified in Maharashtra regarding the imposition of Hindi in schools.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held extensive discussions on advancing Assam's education and innovation sectors in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The meeting aimed at positioning Assam as a leader in research and entrepreneurship.

In a statement posted on X, Pradhan lauded the discussions, which were described as delightful and focused on strengthening Assam's education landscape to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Purvodaya vision that emphasizes the development of India's eastern regions.

Concurrently, Maharashtra is witnessing an escalating language debate, as Jawaharlal Nehru University's Vice Chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, spoke on the importance of mother tongue as the primary language while advocating for multilingualism amid controversies over Hindi imposition in educational policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

