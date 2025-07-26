Left Menu

Surat Unveils Multi-Crore Development Projects

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated Rs 73 crore of initiatives in Surat, laying foundations for Rs 362.45 crores worth of projects, totaling Rs 435.45 crore. Highlighting Surat's sanitation success, he commended the city's clean status and future development plans, emphasizing a combined effort in innovation and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:45 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel . Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated new development projects valued at Rs 73 crore in Surat, alongside the laying of foundations for additional projects worth Rs 362.45 crore, culminating in a significant Rs 435.45 crore investment in the city's growth. During the event, Patel lauded frontline sanitation workers pivotal in Surat's cleanliness achievements, marking the city's prominence in the Super Swachh League.

Innovative strides continue as robotics labs are operational in 18 Suman Schools, fostering AI-based learning under the Surat Municipal Corporation's guidance. Students shared insights with Chief Minister Patel, who praised their creativity during his visit to a robotics lab exhibition.

Addressing attendees at a Surat event, Patel underscored the Urban Development Year initiative's ongoing transformative projects aimed at enhancing public amenities and infrastructure. These efforts are set to improve the city's Ease of Living index, further elevating the quality of life for Surat's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

