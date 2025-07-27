Left Menu

Innovative Mobile Processing Units to Boost Farmers' Profits

The Maharashtra Agro Industries Development Corporation plans to introduce mobile processing units to aid farmers in managing oversupply of crops. These units will enhance the shelf life of produce, allowing farmers to sell at better prices. Initial deployment is planned for two districts as a pilot project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-07-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:09 IST
The Maharashtra Agro Industries Development Corporation (MAIDC) is set to revolutionize crop management for farmers by introducing mobile processing units. These units aim to combat market oversupply by extending the shelf life of crops, providing farmers the opportunity to sell at optimal prices.

According to Mangesh Gondavale, managing director of MAIDC, farmers often face challenges with perishable goods, leading to financial losses. To address this, the corporation plans to deploy two mobile processing machines in select districts to serve as a pilot initiative, with an eventual aim to broaden the coverage.

The processing units will allow for the transformation of crops like tomatoes into products such as puree, thereby increasing value and shelf life. These units, provided by a Rajasthan-based startup, promise significant benefits, allowing farmers to store and market their produce when conditions are favorable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

