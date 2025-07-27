Innovative Mobile Processing Units to Boost Farmers' Profits

The Maharashtra Agro Industries Development Corporation (MAIDC) is set to revolutionize crop management for farmers by introducing mobile processing units. These units aim to combat market oversupply by extending the shelf life of crops, providing farmers the opportunity to sell at optimal prices.

According to Mangesh Gondavale, managing director of MAIDC, farmers often face challenges with perishable goods, leading to financial losses. To address this, the corporation plans to deploy two mobile processing machines in select districts to serve as a pilot initiative, with an eventual aim to broaden the coverage.

The processing units will allow for the transformation of crops like tomatoes into products such as puree, thereby increasing value and shelf life. These units, provided by a Rajasthan-based startup, promise significant benefits, allowing farmers to store and market their produce when conditions are favorable.

