Nxtra and Ampin Energy: Forging a Sustainable Power Partnership
Nxtra by Airtel has expanded its renewable energy portfolio by sourcing an additional 125.65 megawatts from Ampin Energy, bringing their total partnership over 200 MW. The new agreement involves solar-wind hybrid energy through an inter-state transmission network, supporting Nxtra’s sustainable operations across multiple states in India.
- Country:
- India
Nxtra by Airtel has announced a significant expansion in its renewable energy sourcing, securing an additional 125.65 megawatts from Ampin Energy. This latest agreement elevates their collective renewable energy capacity to over 200 megawatts.
The latest deal with Ampin involves power-wheeling agreements for solar-wind hybrid energy, transmitted through the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS). These projects are set to supply power to Nxtra in two phases from solar-wind projects based in Rajasthan and Karnataka.
Ampin's expansion to include 11 new states and advanced technology exemplifies their commitment to seamless energy transition. The partnership underscores Nxtra by Airtel's dedication to sustainability and its pledge to the global RE100 initiative for fully renewable-sourced electricity by 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
