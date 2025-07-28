Political Clash Intensifies: BJP's Thakur Slams Congress Over Pahalgam Attack Stance

BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a fierce critique against the Congress party after P. Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader, stated there was 'no proof' that the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack originated from Pakistan. Thakur accused Congress of having pro-Pakistan tendencies, a stance he claims even Pakistan doesn't advocate for as much as what he calls the 'Rahul-occupied Congress.' Thakur's remarks were delivered in a conversation with ANI, during which he questioned the motives behind Congress's stance.

Thakur's critique follows comments by Chidambaram in an interview with The Quint, where he questioned the government's measures against future attacks and the lack of transparency regarding the National Investigation Agency's actions. Chidambaram suggested that it was possible the attackers could be domestic, stressing there was no concrete evidence linking them to Pakistan. He further criticized the government's secrecy over the investigation's progress and alleged understating of losses.

Amid this political exchange, the proceedings in both houses of Parliament were adjourned due to chaos over demands for addressing various issues, including Operation Sindoor and a voter list revision in Bihar. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended the proceedings till noon as opposition MPs protested. The Speaker reproached the opposition for lowering the dignity of the house through disruptive actions and urged them to engage in constructive debates instead of protests.

