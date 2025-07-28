Parliament Braces for Operation Sindoor Debate Amidst Tumultuous Proceedings

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is poised to open his party's debate on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Although Congress has been allocated roughly two hours out of a total of 16 for this critical discussion, the session comes at a time of heightened tension in Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha discourse follows a previous day's conversation in the Lok Sabha. Key figures such as Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar are anticipated to participate, with Prime Minister Modi likely playing a pivotal role in the discussions as well. Meanwhile, parliamentary proceedings are marred by discord, leading to an adjournment until noon, as members clamor for debates on pressing issues such as Operation Sindoor and Bihar's voter list revision.

Tensions escalated in Lok Sabha with Speaker Om Birla adjourning proceedings amid chaos and protest by opposition members displaying banners. In response, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged restraint, appealing to Congress and opposition leaders to uphold the dignity of India's armed forces and avoid rhetoric that could be construed as beneficial to Pakistan.

The gravitas surrounding Operation Sindoor is underlined by its background—a response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation saw India retaliate with precision strikes against terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)