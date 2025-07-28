Left Menu

Parliament Uproar: Rijiju Slams Opposition's 'U-Turn' Tactics

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the opposition for disrupting the parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor. He accused them of making a 'U-turn' by demanding a special discussion on Bihar's SIR exercise. The Lok Sabha adjournments continued amidst protests and calls for decorum.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused the opposition of disrupting the parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, claiming they made a 'U-turn' in their demands. Speaking to reporters after Parliament was adjourned for the second time, Rijiju urged the opposition not to speak against national interests.

Rijiju expressed frustration as the opposition sought a commitment from the government to discuss Bihar's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise right before the Sindoor debate. The Lok Sabha faced multiple adjournments amid opposition protests and demands for the SIR discussion's inclusion on the agenda.

The minister also questioned the opposition's reluctance to engage in meaningful dialogue, accusing them of resorting to disruption tactics. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and MP Ghanshyam Tiwari urged opposition members to adhere to parliamentary decorum, as the Monsoon Session saw repeated adjournments amidst uproar over important national issues.

