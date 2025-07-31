India's Sweet Surge: Sugar Production Set to Climb 18% by 2025-26

India is poised for a significant sweetener surge, with sugar production forecast to climb 18% by the 2025-26 season, reaching 34.90 million tonnes, according to the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

The anticipated boost stems from an expected 42% leap in cane output, credited to improved yield and slightly expanded cultivation, fueled by a favorable monsoon. This uptick also opens the door for exports of 2 million tonnes, alongside a potential ethanol production diversion of 5 million tonnes.

ISMA is urging for prompt government action to facilitate sugar diversion and export permissions. Meanwhile, no raw sugar imports are deemed necessary, given an ample closing stock of 5.2 million tonnes, the association reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)