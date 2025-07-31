Left Menu

India's Sweet Surge: Sugar Production Set to Climb 18% by 2025-26

India's sugar production is expected to rise by 18% to 34.90 million tonnes by the 2025-26 season, driven by a 42% increase in cane output. The industry anticipates exports of 2 million tonnes and a diversion of 5 million tonnes for ethanol production, with calls for timely government actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India is poised for a significant sweetener surge, with sugar production forecast to climb 18% by the 2025-26 season, reaching 34.90 million tonnes, according to the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

The anticipated boost stems from an expected 42% leap in cane output, credited to improved yield and slightly expanded cultivation, fueled by a favorable monsoon. This uptick also opens the door for exports of 2 million tonnes, alongside a potential ethanol production diversion of 5 million tonnes.

ISMA is urging for prompt government action to facilitate sugar diversion and export permissions. Meanwhile, no raw sugar imports are deemed necessary, given an ample closing stock of 5.2 million tonnes, the association reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

