Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon Set to Discuss Economy and Geopolitics with Trump

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is scheduled to meet with former President Donald Trump at the White House. The agenda for their discussion is anticipated to cover key issues related to the economy and geopolitics, highlighting the ongoing engagement between business leaders and political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:24 IST
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is slated to meet with former President Donald Trump at the White House, as reported by Bloomberg News on July 31.

The discussion between Solomon and Trump is expected to address significant matters concerning the economy and geopolitical issues, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This meeting underlines the continued dialogue between influential business executives and political leaders on crucial economic and global topics.

