Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Bold Crackdown on Borderland Illegal Constructions

Uttar Pradesh government has demolished 130 illegal structures and sealed 198 across the Indo-Nepal border in seven districts over two months as per directives from CM Yogi Adityanath. The crackdown has focused on Eidgahs, madrasas, and mazars, with Shravasti district leading in enforcement actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Bold Crackdown on Borderland Illegal Constructions
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a vigorous campaign against unauthorized constructions along the Indo-Nepal border, demolishing 130 illegal structures and sealing another 198 over the past two months. This operation adheres to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, specifically targeting illegal Eidgahs, madrasas, and mazars.

A substantial portion of the crackdown focused on Shravasti district, which topped the list with action against 149 encroachments, as disclosed by District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi. The directive mandates action against illegal structures erected on both government and private lands within 10 kilometers of the border, reinforcing law and order.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal highlighted the district's efforts, identifying 13 illegal constructions with three demolished and ten sealed. Across other districts such as Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, and Bahraich, numerous unauthorized structures have been sealed or demolished, further underscoring the state's robust enforcement measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025