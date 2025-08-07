Uttar Pradesh's Bold Crackdown on Borderland Illegal Constructions

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a vigorous campaign against unauthorized constructions along the Indo-Nepal border, demolishing 130 illegal structures and sealing another 198 over the past two months. This operation adheres to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, specifically targeting illegal Eidgahs, madrasas, and mazars.

A substantial portion of the crackdown focused on Shravasti district, which topped the list with action against 149 encroachments, as disclosed by District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi. The directive mandates action against illegal structures erected on both government and private lands within 10 kilometers of the border, reinforcing law and order.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal highlighted the district's efforts, identifying 13 illegal constructions with three demolished and ten sealed. Across other districts such as Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, and Bahraich, numerous unauthorized structures have been sealed or demolished, further underscoring the state's robust enforcement measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)