Swift Restoration Amidst Deluge: Temporary Road Reconnects Villages

In a swift response to recent severe rainfall calamity that severed five villages from essential services, authorities have reinstated temporary connectivity on the crucial Jayantimajri-Gura-Kasoli road. The heavy downpours led to significant damage in the area, highlighting the urgent need for infrastructure resilience.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, amidst the unfolding crisis, instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure the road remains operational, stressing regular oversight during the volatile monsoon period. This 12.81-km route is more than vital, linking villages like Gura, Kasoli, and Karondewala to broader networks, abruptly severed by a Tuesday surge in the Jayanti Ki Rao river, which washed away the pivotal causeway at RD 6.290 km.

With villagers facing immense hurdles in accessing essential services, rapid PWD actions ensured a temporary passage. This immediate intervention has resumed much-needed connectivity, while plans for a permanent solution, supervised by Executive Engineer Vivek Dureja, advance to fortify against future heavy rainfall. Continuous vigilance has been pledged by Commissioner Mittal, ensuring vital rural infrastructure withstands adverse weather threats.

