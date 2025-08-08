Left Menu

Tragic Accidents in Himachal: CM Sukhu Offers Condolences

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow following the deaths of six individuals in a Chamba road accident and three in Shimla. He directed district administrations to assist affected families and prayed for the departed souls, as monsoon-season tragedies accumulate a significant toll in the region.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber acknowledgment of recent road tragedies, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mourned the loss of six lives in a tragic road accident in Chamba's Tissa region on Thursday night. The Chief Minister has tasked local authorities with ensuring all necessary support is provided to the affected families.

Offering condolences via a post on social media platform X, CM Sukhu conveyed, "The news of the death of 6 people in a car accident in Chanwas, Tissa, Chamba district, is extremely sad and painful." He extended his heartfelt sympathies to those mourning, asking for divine peace for the deceased and resilience for their kin in the face of such sorrow.

This follows his earlier expressions of grief over a separate incident in Shimla's Chirgaon area, where three people lost their lives. As Himachal Pradesh grapples with a devastating monsoon season, over 199 deaths and losses amounting to over Rs 1905.5 crore have been reported by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

