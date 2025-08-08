Tragic Accidents in Himachal: CM Sukhu Offers Condolences

In a somber acknowledgment of recent road tragedies, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mourned the loss of six lives in a tragic road accident in Chamba's Tissa region on Thursday night. The Chief Minister has tasked local authorities with ensuring all necessary support is provided to the affected families.

Offering condolences via a post on social media platform X, CM Sukhu conveyed, "The news of the death of 6 people in a car accident in Chanwas, Tissa, Chamba district, is extremely sad and painful." He extended his heartfelt sympathies to those mourning, asking for divine peace for the deceased and resilience for their kin in the face of such sorrow.

This follows his earlier expressions of grief over a separate incident in Shimla's Chirgaon area, where three people lost their lives. As Himachal Pradesh grapples with a devastating monsoon season, over 199 deaths and losses amounting to over Rs 1905.5 crore have been reported by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

(With inputs from agencies.)