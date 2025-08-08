Left Menu

Historic Step for Sanatan: Foundation Stone Laid for Janki Mata Temple Redevelopment

Union Minister Giriraj Singh praised Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for initiating the redevelopment of Janki Mata Temple in Sitamarhi. This step echoes the historical and religious significance akin to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, marking a pivotal moment for Sanatan Dharma and Mithilanchal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:22 IST
Historic Step for Sanatan: Foundation Stone Laid for Janki Mata Temple Redevelopment
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday commended Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their role in laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Janki Mata temple in Sitamarhi. This initiative is seen as a monumental step in elevating the ideals of Sanatan Dharma.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde also expressed his delight over the project, reflecting on the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the long-awaited realization of the Maa Sita Temple. Tawde credited PM Modi, CM Kumar, and Home Minister Shah for fulfilling what he called a 'cherished dream.'

Home Minister Shah highlighted the project on his X post, describing it as an 'auspicious and joyous day' for India, particularly for the Mithilanchal region. He emphasized on improving connectivity for the temple with the newly sanctioned Sitamarhi-Delhi Amrit Bharat Train set to be inaugurated, underscoring the initiative's broader cultural and logistical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025