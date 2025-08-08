Historic Step for Sanatan: Foundation Stone Laid for Janki Mata Temple Redevelopment

In a significant development, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday commended Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their role in laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Janki Mata temple in Sitamarhi. This initiative is seen as a monumental step in elevating the ideals of Sanatan Dharma.

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde also expressed his delight over the project, reflecting on the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the long-awaited realization of the Maa Sita Temple. Tawde credited PM Modi, CM Kumar, and Home Minister Shah for fulfilling what he called a 'cherished dream.'

Home Minister Shah highlighted the project on his X post, describing it as an 'auspicious and joyous day' for India, particularly for the Mithilanchal region. He emphasized on improving connectivity for the temple with the newly sanctioned Sitamarhi-Delhi Amrit Bharat Train set to be inaugurated, underscoring the initiative's broader cultural and logistical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)