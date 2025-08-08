ECI Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Electoral Roll Claims

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday categorically refuted claims made by Rahul Gandhi, branding them as 'baseless' and accusing the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha of attempting to sensationalize the issue, rather than engaging in the established legal processes.

In a pointed statement, the ECI highlighted that Gandhi's recent press conference merely recycled old, debunked assertions. It recalled a similar scenario in 2018 involving Kamal Nath, where allegations of errors in electoral rolls were dismissed by the Supreme Court after being proven inaccurate.

The ECI further criticized Gandhi for not adhering to legal pathways provided for objections and expressed its dismay over his perceived disregard for Supreme Court rulings. It urged him to endorse a declaration by state electoral officers or issue an apology for his 'absurd' claims.

