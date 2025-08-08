Electoral Integrity in Question: Allegations Surface Over Voting Scams

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has leveled serious accusations against the Election Commission and the central government, labeling the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar as a substantial 'election scam'. Singh claimed that electoral processes were being manipulated, leading to opposition voices being silenced in Parliament.

He further dramatized the scenario by suggesting absurdities such as dogs allegedly receiving residential certificates and an election card purportedly being created for former US President Donald Trump in Bihar. Singh argued that these instances highlight deep-rooted flaws within the electoral system that require urgent attention.

The controversy echoes fresh claims by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who criticized the ECI, accusing it of orchestrating the electoral process. Gandhi's allegations revolve around the 'vote theft' of over 100,000 votes in Karnataka's Mahadevapura Assembly. In response, the Election Commission of India has challenged Gandhi to substantiate his claims legally or issue a public apology.

