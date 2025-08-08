Left Menu

Himachal Moves Forward: Digitizing Education Under CM Sukhu's Leadership

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu introduced an online attendance system for government schools, along with distributing job letters to new teachers, marking an enhancement in education governance. The initiative aims for transparency, teacher empowerment, and continuity in educational quality through digital and policy advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:34 IST
Himachal Moves Forward: Digitizing Education Under CM Sukhu's Leadership
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards enhanced educational governance, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated an online attendance system for government school students and teachers. The initiative aims at boosting transparency and ushering in digital governance across the state's education sector.

During the event at Shimla's Peterhoff, the Chief Minister also distributed appointment letters to newly recruited teachers, signaling the government's commitment to job creation. Emphasizing the state's top rank in education, Sukhu pledged technological upgrades and policy improvements to further elevate educational standards. In a swipe at the opposition, he quipped about job creation, highlighting his government's tangible strides in employment generation.

Among the 312 new appointees were art teachers, set to aid in students' holistic development. Enhancing teacher welfare, Sukhu announced steps towards incorporating these educators in the Old Pension Scheme. As part of a larger educational reform agenda, the government is mulling postponing retirements in educational departments to avoid disrupting academic cycles, alongside biennial teacher promotions.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur underscored the consistent progress observed in educational quality within the state. Newly appointed drawing teacher Kesra Kumari, who faced delays due to administrative hold-ups, expressed joy and relief over finally securing a government role, a rarity in today's job market.

This digitization and modernization effort reflects the broader agenda of the Sukhu administration, focusing on transparency, teacher empowerment, and student-centric governance, setting a roadmap for continued excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025