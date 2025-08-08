Himachal Moves Forward: Digitizing Education Under CM Sukhu's Leadership

In a significant step towards enhanced educational governance, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated an online attendance system for government school students and teachers. The initiative aims at boosting transparency and ushering in digital governance across the state's education sector.

During the event at Shimla's Peterhoff, the Chief Minister also distributed appointment letters to newly recruited teachers, signaling the government's commitment to job creation. Emphasizing the state's top rank in education, Sukhu pledged technological upgrades and policy improvements to further elevate educational standards. In a swipe at the opposition, he quipped about job creation, highlighting his government's tangible strides in employment generation.

Among the 312 new appointees were art teachers, set to aid in students' holistic development. Enhancing teacher welfare, Sukhu announced steps towards incorporating these educators in the Old Pension Scheme. As part of a larger educational reform agenda, the government is mulling postponing retirements in educational departments to avoid disrupting academic cycles, alongside biennial teacher promotions.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur underscored the consistent progress observed in educational quality within the state. Newly appointed drawing teacher Kesra Kumari, who faced delays due to administrative hold-ups, expressed joy and relief over finally securing a government role, a rarity in today's job market.

This digitization and modernization effort reflects the broader agenda of the Sukhu administration, focusing on transparency, teacher empowerment, and student-centric governance, setting a roadmap for continued excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)