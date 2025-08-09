Argentine Beef Makes a Juicy Comeback Amid Economic Shift

Argentines are sinking their teeth into beef once more, thanks to an economic revival that has empowered them to indulge in steaks. A report from the Rosario exchange on Friday highlighted increased domestic beef consumption tied to soaring wages that have outpaced inflation.

Registered workers' average salaries surged by 62.5% in the year leading up to May 2025, bolstering purchasing power as inflation stabilized at 39%. Despite beef prices climbing by 59%, inflation rates have significantly dropped from the past's daunting triple-digit hikes, attributed to libertarian President Javier Milei's austerity policies.

The Rosario exchange noted that amid easing inflation, Argentines are once again prioritizing beef in their shopping baskets, consuming an average of 50.2 kg in the first half of 2025, up from 47.6 kg last year. While exports floundered due to exchange rate volatility, domestic consumption absorbed a supply surplus, although pricing dilemmas persist.

