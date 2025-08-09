NTPC's Massive Solar and Wind Investment in Telangana

India's power giant, NTPC, has announced a colossal investment plan of Rs 80,000 crore targeting solar and wind energy projects in Telangana, government sources revealed on Saturday.

During a strategic meeting, NTPC's Chairman and Managing Director, Gurdeep Singh, engaged with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to explore avenues for bolstering NTPC's expansion in the region and identified projects of shared benefit.

According to a state government press release, NTPC's leadership pinpointed the potential to harness 6,700 MW capacity of floating solar power. In response, the Chief Minister pledged comprehensive support from the state government for these ambitious ventures.

