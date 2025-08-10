Left Menu

Congress Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Heartwarming Gesture

The Congress Party organized a unique Raksha Bandhan event in Mumbai to integrate marginalized women, including sex workers, into society. General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh emphasized respect and support for these women. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar marked the day with a tree protection initiative, highlighting environmental awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 07:53 IST
Congress Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Heartwarming Gesture
Congress General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Party marked Raksha Bandhan with an unconventional approach by hosting an event in Mumbai, aimed at recognizing and honoring marginalized women in society, including sex workers. Speaking at the event, General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh highlighted the intent to bring respect and recognition to women often overlooked by societal norms.

Singh emphasized that the event sends a powerful message about transforming the lives of impoverished and marginalized women. He advocated for providing financial aid for their children's education and acknowledging their place in society, suggesting that such initiatives should be nationwide to foster inclusivity and support.

In a parallel gesture, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar observed Raksha Bandhan by tying a rakhi to a tree at Rajdhani Vatika in Patna, which coincided with 'Bihar Tree Protection Day.' The CM underscored the importance of tree plantation in combating climate change, reinforcing the bond of protection in a novel ecological context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025