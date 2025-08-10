Congress Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Heartwarming Gesture

The Congress Party marked Raksha Bandhan with an unconventional approach by hosting an event in Mumbai, aimed at recognizing and honoring marginalized women in society, including sex workers. Speaking at the event, General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh highlighted the intent to bring respect and recognition to women often overlooked by societal norms.

Singh emphasized that the event sends a powerful message about transforming the lives of impoverished and marginalized women. He advocated for providing financial aid for their children's education and acknowledging their place in society, suggesting that such initiatives should be nationwide to foster inclusivity and support.

In a parallel gesture, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar observed Raksha Bandhan by tying a rakhi to a tree at Rajdhani Vatika in Patna, which coincided with 'Bihar Tree Protection Day.' The CM underscored the importance of tree plantation in combating climate change, reinforcing the bond of protection in a novel ecological context.

(With inputs from agencies.)