Gold Shines Brighter Amid Global Uncertainties

Gold prices are expected to continue their ascent in the coming week as macroeconomic uncertainties and central bank activities drive increased investment in the precious metal, analysts report.

Significant economic data and speeches from US Federal Reserve officials will be closely watched, influencing gold's trajectory. Recent trade and geopolitical tensions further underscore the precious metal's appeal.

Gold's rally has been reflected in financial markets, with domestic and international prices reaching new heights. Analysts maintain that unless drastic economic shifts occur, gold's allure remains robust in this turbulent economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)