Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Celebrates Everest Triumph, Disaster Relief Efforts

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauds mountaineer Virendra Singh Samant for scaling Mount Everest, while also acknowledging the Bank of Baroda's Rs 1 crore donation for disaster relief. Vehicles carrying aid were dispatched to Uttarkashi, highlighting the state’s commitment to supporting tragedy-stricken areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:34 IST
Uttarakhand CM Celebrates Everest Triumph, Disaster Relief Efforts
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Champawat resident Virendra Singh Samant. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recognized the remarkable achievement of Virendra Singh Samant, a resident of Champawat, who successfully climbed Mount Everest. Samant, part of the Indian Army and an NCC cadet, was commended by the Chief Minister during a meeting at the CM's Camp Office on Sunday.

In his message, Chief Minister Dhami congratulated Samant and expressed his hopes for a promising future. The meeting also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian Army and NCC cadets involved in the Mount Everest Expedition 2025, highlighting Samant's significant role in this achievement.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Baroda delegation met with Chief Minister Dhami, pledging Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund aimed at supporting disaster-stricken areas like Dharali and Harsil. Dhami praised the bank's initiative and personally flagged off vehicles carrying relief materials to Uttarkashi, reinforcing the state's dedication to aiding affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025