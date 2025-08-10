Uttarakhand CM Celebrates Everest Triumph, Disaster Relief Efforts

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recognized the remarkable achievement of Virendra Singh Samant, a resident of Champawat, who successfully climbed Mount Everest. Samant, part of the Indian Army and an NCC cadet, was commended by the Chief Minister during a meeting at the CM's Camp Office on Sunday.

In his message, Chief Minister Dhami congratulated Samant and expressed his hopes for a promising future. The meeting also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian Army and NCC cadets involved in the Mount Everest Expedition 2025, highlighting Samant's significant role in this achievement.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Baroda delegation met with Chief Minister Dhami, pledging Rs 1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund aimed at supporting disaster-stricken areas like Dharali and Harsil. Dhami praised the bank's initiative and personally flagged off vehicles carrying relief materials to Uttarkashi, reinforcing the state's dedication to aiding affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)