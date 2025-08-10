Iran and IAEA: Diplomatic Talks Loom
An official from the International Atomic Energy Agency is scheduled to meet with Iranian officials for talks. However, there will be no inspections of nuclear sites during this visit, as confirmed by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi according to state media.
An official from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to arrive in Iran for discussions, according to a statement by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi reported by state media.
The visit, slated for Monday, will focus on diplomatic engagement rather than physical inspections of the nation's nuclear facilities.
This development underscores the continuing negotiations between Iran and international entities over its controversial nuclear program.
(With inputs from agencies.)
