Chirag Paswan Debunks Opposition Claims: NDA Unity Intact

Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan counters claims of division within the NDA, asserting the coalition's strength and unity. While acknowledging past criticisms, Paswan insists these are misrepresented by opposition forces. He emphasizes NDA's target of winning 225 seats in upcoming elections as testament to the alliance's cohesive strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:39 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President and Union Minister Chirag Paswan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party President and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has dismissed opposition claims of division within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), labeling such rhetoric as a "misconception" created for political gain.

During a media interaction in Hajipur, Paswan highlighted the unified strength of the NDA, particularly in comparison to past elections. He noted that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) only succeeded in seats where he contested independently in the 2020 Bihar elections. At present, Paswan contends that the crime rate in Bihar is declining under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, asserting that the NDA targets winning 225 seats in the forthcoming elections.

Despite previously expressing concerns over Bihar's law and order situation, particularly after the Bodh Gaya gang-rape incident, Paswan accused opposition parties of exploiting his words to fabricate an illusion of strife within the NDA. He remains steadfast in his confidence in the alliance, affirming, "Hum Sath Sath Hain" (we are together), and trusting in Nitish Kumar's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

