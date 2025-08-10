Left Menu

GIAL Cargo Terminal Sets Record with July Milestone

The GIAL domistic cargo terminal at LGBIA, Guwahati, achieved a new record by handling 952 MT of cargo in July, marking a 13.2% increase from its previous best. This was driven by a 15.26% rise in inbound cargo, with significant contributions from Delhi and Bengaluru, highlighting GIAL's growing logistics hub role.

GIAL domestic cargo terminal (Photo/@GuwahatiAirport). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The GIAL domestic cargo terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati has reached a new milestone, handling a record-breaking 952 metric tonnes of cargo in July. This achievement represents a 13.2% increase over the previous high of 841 MT, indicating significant growth in cargo throughput.

Inbound cargo volumes surged by 15.26%, with Delhi and Bengaluru leading the charge. This uptick underscores GIAL's improving operational efficiencies and its growing stature as a vital logistics center in Northeast India.

On the outbound front, Agartala and Imphal were the top sectors, followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata, with outbound cargo increasing by 5.24%. These figures highlight the cargo terminal's pivotal role in enabling trade from Northeast India to key metropolitan areas.

The terminal's outstanding performance can be attributed to efficient operations, a dedicated staff, and a customer-focused approach that consistently meets stakeholder expectations. This accomplishment is a testament to GIAL's dedication to operational excellence and the region's rising importance in national supply chains.

As the GIAL cargo terminal continues to expand its capabilities, ongoing infrastructure upgrades will further enhance its efficiency. This reinforces its position as a critical cargo hub, fostering economic growth and improved connectivity in Northeast India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

